Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,694 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.50.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,561,000.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

