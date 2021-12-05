Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $180.55 on Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $180.55 or 0.00369677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $454,031.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.