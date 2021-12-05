Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 344,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

