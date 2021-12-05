Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,697.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.