Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 9,237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.