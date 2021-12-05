Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.