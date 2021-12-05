AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
