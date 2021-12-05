AXIS Token Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $134,781.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,454,548 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

