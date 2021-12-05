AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.85% of AZZ worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

