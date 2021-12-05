Badger DAO Trading 35.3% Lower This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $15.41 or 0.00031255 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $172.10 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00218097 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

