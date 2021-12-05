bAlpha Price Tops $37.35 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $37.35 or 0.00076305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $672,287.93 and approximately $153,388.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00217090 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.