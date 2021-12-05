Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 20.00% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMNY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $30.65.

