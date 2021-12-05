Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $184,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

