Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,857 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.45% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 130,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

PXE opened at $18.96 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.