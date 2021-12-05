Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 317,599 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317,599 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,660,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.