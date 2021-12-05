Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.00 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

