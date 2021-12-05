Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 in the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

