Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Oceaneering International worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

