Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $189,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

