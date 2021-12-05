Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

