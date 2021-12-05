Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.70% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

