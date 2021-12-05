Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.