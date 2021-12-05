Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of eHealth worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 219.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of EHTH opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

