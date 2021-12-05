Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.92 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of W&T Offshore worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

