Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of ACCO Brands worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

