Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of AAON worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,065. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.