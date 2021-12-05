Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of SEMrush worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,096,645 shares of company stock worth $24,291,546.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

