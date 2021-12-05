Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.08 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of BGC Partners worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGCP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

