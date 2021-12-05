Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

