Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 217.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.