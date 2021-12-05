Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 131,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

