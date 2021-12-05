Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.74% of OCA Acquisition worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.