Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

OPI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

