Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 51,629 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Atlas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

