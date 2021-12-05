Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 318,838 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 318,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Custom Truck One Source at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.