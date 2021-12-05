Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of BancFirst worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

