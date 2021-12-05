Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Avnet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

