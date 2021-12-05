Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after buying an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.