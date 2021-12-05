Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,816 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Zumiez worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Zumiez by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.