Bank of America Corp DE Sells 223,919 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Rambus worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RMBS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

