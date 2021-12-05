Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,344 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.05% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXQ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $17.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

