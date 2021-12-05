Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,238 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of TriState Capital worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $966.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

