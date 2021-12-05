Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,717 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FVC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.