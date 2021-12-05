Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

