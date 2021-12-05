Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.