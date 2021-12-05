Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.70 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $76.12 million and $28.70 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,440,880 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

