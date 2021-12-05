Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

