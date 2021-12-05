Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Financial Review

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 4 0 2.44 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus target price of $273.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.42 $2.09 billion $6.85 35.64 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.52

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats CVR Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

