BIDR Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $60.34 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

