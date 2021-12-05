BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $165.12 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $81.63 or 0.00166905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $165.12 million and $62.24 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

